Former FHSU president joins Kirchner Group banking

KIRCHNER GROUP

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Kirchner Group , a traditional merchant bank, has announced Dr. Mirta M. Martin has joined the firm.

Dr. Martin will be focused on Kirchner Group’s traditional advisory and M&A services as well as the expanding enterprise development advisory practice. She will further strengthen the Kirchner team and will be active in a number of initiatives in North America and internationally.

Dr. Martin has held numerous academic and private sector roles during her career. She is currently a Presidential Adviser to Kansas Board of Regents and Fort Hays State University. In addition, she serves as the Senior Education Adviser to former Mexican President Vicente Fox and a Senior Scholar for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU). Martin also serves as a Deputy Director to the Association of International Universities (AIU) representing the Americas.

Previously, she has served a number of roles including President of Fort Hays State University. Martin resigned from FHSU in Nov., 2016.

Prior to her career in academia, Martin began her career as a banker with First Virginia Bank Colonial. She later worked for Dominion Bank, N.A., and then First Union Bank as a Senior Vice President where she was part of the changing landscape of mergers and integrations in commercial and consumer banking.

“Dr. Martin’s career has exemplified the values and culture that we share at Kirchner Group and we look forward to her joining our growing team,” stated W.B. (Bud) Kirchner, Founder and CEO of Kirchner Group. “Our ability to attract someone of Dr. Martin’s talent is a testament to our 30+ year track record of creating value for our clients and the breadth and depth of our activities.”

Martin also lends her expertise to a variety of boards, including serving as a founding trustee for the Virginia Latino Higher Education Network (VALHEN), a director for Racing Toward Diversity Magazine Advisory Board, and AACSB BizEd Advisory Council. She also served as a Trustee of the American Association for Community Colleges (AACC).

“I am honored to be joining the Kirchner Group family,” added Martin. “It is a privilege to join an organization whose leaders share with me a vision of a better future. Together, I have no doubt we will enhance our ability to provide our partners and clients with innovative educational and business strategies that generate significant value as well as impact.”

Dr. Martin holds a PhD with a concentration in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University, an MBA from the Robins School of Business, University of Richmond and a B.S. from Duke University. She speaks fluent English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, further strengthening Kirchner Group’s international client base.

About Kirchner Group

Kirchner Group was founded in 1985 on two fundamental premises: every business can be improved and every business should improve the world. Today, the firm is a values-based corporate ecosystem, committed to the integration of “earning and returning”.

The firm provides advisory and operational services, enterprise development and transactional support to companies, investors and institutions through a proprietary approach that dovetails domain and process expertise. Kirchner Group also manages assets for family offices and some of the world’s largest insurance companies, commercial banks and institutional investors. www.kirchnergroup.com.