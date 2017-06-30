Hays Post

Kobach, commission on voter fraud battle states over voter data

by

Kobach during a May 12 appearance on Fox News

WASHINGTON  — President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 election is asking states for a list of the names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters, if state law allows it to be public.

A letter sent Wednesday from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asks secretaries of state to provide about a dozen points of voter data and respond to questions about fraud and election integrity.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is vice chair of the commission. He is also a candidate for Kansas governor.

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.

On Thursday, Democratic officials in California and Virginia said they will not comply because the letter is based on false notions of widespread voter fraud. Missouri’s Republican secretary of state says he is happy to assist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

  • HeHatesDemocracy

    Voter fraud has been this guys mantra. 6 years as Secretary of State. Prosecuted-or should I say plea bargained-5 cases of voter fraud in Kansas. All of them were legal us citizens. Hmmm. Sounds really wide spread. Now he wants to be the voter suppressor gov. of Kansas. Trump won’t be the last president to not win the popular vote. That’s what happens when u have a non-representative government. Chock it up to gerrymandering, the first form of voter suppression. Before voter ID laws became the second. You would think democracy loving people like he claims to be wouldn’t work so hard to suppress votes.