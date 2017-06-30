House OKs bills on illegal immigration, cuts funds from sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and immigration policy (all times local):

The Republican-led House has approved two bills to crack down on illegal immigration, a key priority for President Donald Trump.

Statement on House Passage of Kate’s Law and No Sanctuary for Criminals Act. https://t.co/uPRy9XgK5A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

One bill would strip federal dollars from self-proclaimed “sanctuary” cities that shield residents from federal immigration authorities, while a separate measure would stiffen punishments for people who re-enter the U.S. illegally.

The sanctuary measure was approved 228-195, while the bill to punish deportees was approved 257-167. The bills now go to the Senate.

Trump, who often railed against illegal immigration during his presidential campaign, is hailing passage of the House bills and urging the Senate to act “save American lives.” Trump met at the White House this week with more than a dozen family members of those killed by people in the country illegally.

Democrats counter that the bills are feel-good measures intended to make lawmakers look tough on crime and would not have the intended affect.

Trump often railed against illegal immigration during his presidential campaign, and his support for tougher immigration policies is crucial to his voting base.

The bill imposing harsher prison sentences on deportees who re-enter the United States is known as “Kate’s Law.” It is named after Kathryn Steinle, who was shot and killed in San Francisco in 2015 by a man who was in the country illegally.

The sanctuary measure was approved, 228-195. It would bar states and localities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities from receiving certain Justice Department and Homeland Security grants, including some related to law enforcement and terrorism.