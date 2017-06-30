Clinkscales Elder Law Practice announces new equity partner

Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. this week announced Jennifer Walters has become an equity partner in the firm.

“Jenny’s commitment to our clients made her an excellent choice for equity partner,” says Randy Clinkscales, Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. founder and attorney. “We look forward to Jenny’s continued leadership in her new role.”

Walters has been an attorney with Clinkscales Elder Law Practice since 2009. She focuses on elder care issues, asset protection and estate planning. Walters is a 2001 graduate of Stockton High School, a 2006 graduate from Fort Hays State University, and a 2009 graduate of Washburn University School of Law, where she earned her juris doctor degree and a certificate in environmental law. She currently resides in the country near Hays with her husband, Steven, and 2-year-old son. While away from the office, Jenny enjoys working with her horses, gardening, and spending time with her son.

Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. is a law firm focused on elder care issues, serving clients throughout Central and Western Kansas. The firm specializes in helping families dealing with chronic illness and has staff to lead them through the chronic illness or aging process. Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. is a founding member of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association, and is its only member in Kansas. Clinkscales Elder Law Practice is housed in Hays, Kansas and has been practicing elder law since 2004. For more information about Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A., visit www.elderlawkansas.com.