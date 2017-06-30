Clarence H. Schultze, 82, of Abilene passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Via Christi Hospital in Wichita.

He was born April 15, 1935 in Wilbert, Minnesota, the son of Martin and Emma (Tietje) Schultze. Clarence grew up in Minnesota, graduating from Ceylon High School. On February 3, 1962 he was united in marriage to Marie Samler in St. Francis, Kansas. They lived in St. Francis for 34 years.

Clarence worked as a Laboratory Technologist for St. Francis County Hospital. He also worked for Red Cross, DS&WK, Hays Auto Auction and Affordable Transportation. He served for Four years in the Papua New Guinea Missions.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife Marie of the home. Three children: Kevin Schultze and wife Christine of Eldorado, Kansas; Kayla Schlepp and husband Justin of Manhattan, Kansas and Noel Schultze and wife Michelle of Abilene. Ten grandchildren: Olivia Martin, Rob and Ryan Schultze, Britney and husband Fouad Alangurli, Christian and Bryna Schlepp, Zachary, Zane, Zeb, and Zoey Schultze. One great-grandchild, Noah Alangurli. One brother, Lawrence Schultze and wife Lola and one sister, Regina Boese and husband Arthur.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Emma Schultze, three sisters, Erma Bremer, Ruth Bremer, Lorene Schultze and one grandchild, Tristan Schlepp.

The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service for Clarence will be 10:30 A.M., Monday, July 3, 2017 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene with Pastor Justin Panzer Officiating. Family will receive friends Monday from 9:30 A.M., until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Clarence H. Schutlze memorial fund to be used by the family’s wishes at a later time. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Thirds St., Abilene, Kansas. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.