🎥 Hays superintendent visits Morning Show to talk about bond

Hays USD 489 Superintendent John Thissen visited The Eagle Morning Show Thursday morning to talk about a proposed $78.5 million school bond issue.

The proposal was crafted with input from teachers, administrators and a Community Vision Team that also included community members and parents.

Some of the highlights from the bond issue include two new elementary schools, renovations of Roosevelt Elementary School, a new gym for PE at the middle school, a new auditorium at the high school, renovated classrooms and CTE space at the high school and storm shelters and secure entrances at all schools.

See more details of the plan by clicking here.

The school board is set to vote on the proposal on July 24. If the school board approves the bond, it could go on the November ballot.

 

  • BigBrother

    That was about a third rate interview!
    The bond issue will not pass! Do not believe it has anything to do with the current superintendent. Conversation around town is that there is a lack of trust with administration and the buddy system which is still present. Needs to be an overhaul in the top three levels of the administration.

  • Guest

    I wish there was a professional institute that offered a service of gauging the public’s interest in a bond that would keep the school board and the voters from wasting valuable time, money, and other resources.