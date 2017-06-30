🎥 Hays superintendent visits Morning Show to talk about bond

Hays USD 489 Superintendent John Thissen visited The Eagle Morning Show Thursday morning to talk about a proposed $78.5 million school bond issue.

The proposal was crafted with input from teachers, administrators and a Community Vision Team that also included community members and parents.

Some of the highlights from the bond issue include two new elementary schools, renovations of Roosevelt Elementary School, a new gym for PE at the middle school, a new auditorium at the high school, renovated classrooms and CTE space at the high school and storm shelters and secure entrances at all schools.

The school board is set to vote on the proposal on July 24. If the school board approves the bond, it could go on the November ballot.