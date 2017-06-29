Ellis County Church vandal suspects identified

Ellis County Sheriff

The Ellis County Sheriff”s Office has identified three juvenile suspects in the recent vandalism at the St. Andrew’s Church in northern Ellis County.

Sheriff’s deputies received tips in the case Tuesday afternoon following a press release made by the department and public information about the church vandalism.

The tips provided information on who the suspects were and about the motorcycles that were used to cause most of the damage to the church’s floor, windows and door.

Deputies interviewed two of three juveniles. Both admitted their part in the vandalism.

The sheriff’s office thanks all the tipsters who came forward for their help in solving this crime. Investigators will be forwarding the case to the Ellis County Attorney early next week.