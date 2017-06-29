Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Ellis County Church vandal suspects identified

by 12 Comments

Ellis County Sheriff

The Ellis County Sheriff”s Office has identified three juvenile suspects in the recent vandalism at the St. Andrew’s Church in northern Ellis County.

Sheriff’s deputies received tips in the case Tuesday afternoon following a press release made by the department and public information about the church vandalism.

The tips provided information on who the suspects were and about the motorcycles that were used to cause most of the damage to the church’s floor, windows and door.

Deputies interviewed two of three juveniles. Both admitted their part in the vandalism.

The sheriff’s office thanks all the tipsters who came forward for their help in solving this crime. Investigators will be forwarding the case to the Ellis County Attorney early next week.

  • Jack

    All 3 boys parents found out about this after the article went out. All parents called the sheriff’s office directly for the boys to acknowledge and apologize for their very poor decisions and wrong doings.

    • interesting

      interesting. the “parents”–not the “boys” apologized for their poor decisions.

      • Hays Resident

        If this was my child I would make him sell the motorcycle and offer the money to the church for repair cost. AS well as making him go to the church to help with those repairs. They need to be held accountable for their wrong-doings and not just have mommy & daddy smooth things over for them.

        • jerry

          smooth things over?? looks like they made them face the law. and how would you know they haven’t also had to address the people there as well?? duh!

      • Jerry

        read Jacks note again …. the parents did not ‘apologize’

    • Tom D

      They still need to spend time behind bars, pay for the damages and have there pictures in the news. Maybe the parents could use a little time locked up.

  • Jack

    From what has been heard the parents haven’t smoothed things over. The boys all spoke with the sheriff, fessed up to their wrong doings, and apologized themselves. They are being held accountable for their actions. They have reached out to the members of the church and told them they would pay for damages as well as offered to go to the church to make those repairs.

  • just a taxpayer

    Their names definitely need to be put our for public viewing. Disrespecting property should not be tolerated. I admire the parents for taking the initiative to let the sheriff know.

    • jerry

      Uh, can you say , juveniles?? did the law change on that??

  • Anonymous

    The parents only turned them in after multiple other people had already told police the names so these people acting like its all the parents and there wasn’t no police help is very wrong

  • Upset Ellis County Resident

    I know who committed these horrible actions at the church that evening and let me tell the residents of Hays and the surrounding area that this was absolutely in no way at fault of the parents. Do you have kids yourself? If so then you probably know that there is only so much you can do as a parent. No matter how “well” you have raised your children (which is different to every individual based upon opinion), they are always going to make mistakes and suffer the consequences no matter what you have instilled in them as they grew up. These boys were out and about and made some VERY poor judgment calls. If you feel so knowledgeable as to blaming the parents for this and saying the parents should be punished as well, you are very obviously misinformed. If you knew the situation, you would know that the kids felt horrible about it, confessed their actions to their parents, and the parents actually turned in their own children to law enforcement, making them pay for the crimes they committed! No matter how much of a helicopter parent you are, when your child comes to you and tells you this has happened, it is the worst possible feeling you could ever get. You thought your child was so perfect and innocent. You didn’t think they had it within them to do so much destruction or vandalism! News flash, your children are not perfect; nobody’s are! This was very obviously out of the parents’ hands when it went down and the juvenile delinquents are now being punished by the law for their actions! Stop being so quick to judge or point a finger when you have absolutely no idea as to what actually went on that evening in those boys’ heads.

    • Tom D

      Then tell us more. The kids, punks, where raised with no respect for others.