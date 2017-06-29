🎥 Community Assistance Center reports another dumping incident

The Community Assistance Center in Hays has reported another case of dumping at the local aid agency.

Furniture was dumped at the 208 E. 12th location just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to co-director Laurie Mortinger.

The incident — the second this month — was captured on security video and reported to the Hays Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD at (785) 625-1030. Mortinger said dumping at the center and other aid agencies is becoming a persistent problem.

Mortinger stressed that the Community Assistance Center does, in fact, accept donations of furniture and other items — so long as it is in good condition and clean.

She asked anyone wishing to donate first call (785) 625-9110 to make an appointment.

“It needs to be in pretty good condition before we can take it. Clients don’t want dirty furniture,” Mortinger said. “Call first. Make arrangements for us to look at it or put it in the warehouse.”