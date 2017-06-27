KDA program receives Food Safety Award

KDA

MANHATTAN — The food safety and lodging program in the Kansas Department of Agriculture received the 2017 Elliot O. Grosvenor Food Safety Award from the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) at their annual conference in Houston, Texas, on June 20.

The Grosvenor Award is selected by a panel of judges to recognize outstanding achievements made by food safety programs across the U.S. and in Canada. The award goes to a program that showcases improvement, innovation or sustained high performance. The KDA program was honored due to its commitment to consumer protection and food safety statewide, and in particular for its proactive work in food safety education in the growing cottage food industry.

The KDA food safety and lodging program is responsible for food safety inspections of food establishments, including restaurants, grocery stores, conveniences stores and schools, along with food processors and lodging establishments. Nearly 50 inspectors cover the state of Kansas, promoting public safety by regulating the production and sale of food products in Kansas.

For more information about the KDA food safety and lodging program, contact Steve Moris, program manager, at 785-564-6767 or kda.fsl@ks.gov, or visit the website at agriculture.ks.gov/fsl.