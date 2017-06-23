🎥 Shoppers line mall for Sephora grand opening

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Hundreds of people gathered in a line that stretched the length of the Big Creek Crossing Friday morning for the opening of the new Sephora Inside JCPenney.

Twin sisters Lupita and Filadys Landers, both 19-year-old Fort Hays State students, stood in line since 3:30 a.m. for a chance to take advantage of Sephora giveaways and a chance to win up to a $100 Sephora gift card.

The two girls said they first came by the mall at about midnight and then 1 a.m. and finally decided to stay at 3:30 a.m.

“We are very excited about the gift cards,” Lupita said as she and her sister waited outside JCPenney for the store to open at 10 a.m.

A group of girlfriends were up almost as early as the twins, joining them outside the mall at about 4:30 a.m. The four girls came prepared with blankets, water bottles and snacks.

“It is an experience as friends that we can look back and laugh at,” Alassa Barber, 19, Hays, said.

Big Creek Crossing opened its doors to the mall at 6 a.m. to allow people to start forming a line outside of JCPenney. A mall employee said about sixty people were already waiting for the Sephora opening at 6 a.m.

The Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau provided beverages, doughnuts and giveaways to Sephora fans as they waited.

Katie Dorzweiler, Big Creek property manager, said she was pleased with the turnout. She estimated about 450 turned out at the mall Friday morning for the opening.

“It has been amazing. We have always said that Hays is big city with small town values,” she said.

Marie Wegely, Sephora beauty manager, said Sephora was excited about the big group waiting to get in to the new store.

Aimee Dominguez, senior education consultant, said Sephora staff are available on daily basis to give customers tips on using the Sephora product lines.

“We give free mini-makeovers and offer tips for our products. We are all about education,” she said. “When you take a product home, we don’t want you to only have a new look but be able to recreate it.”

