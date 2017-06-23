Hays Post

Judge fines Kobach for misleading court on documents taken to Trump

Trump met on Nov. 20 with Kobach at Trump’s New Jersey golf course. photo courtesy Fox

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has fined Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach $1,000 for misleading the court about the contents of materials he was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump.

The ruling Friday by U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara also requires Kobach to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union about that document as well as a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

The ruling stops short of ordering the materials be made public as the ACLU had requested.

But O’Hara says they would become a judicial record if attorneys file them as exhibits in a motion. The parties would then face a tougher standard to meet to keep them secret.

Kobach did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • J.P. Michaud

    He needs to be put in jail. CrossCheck is Kobach’s project, at the behest of the Koch brothers, to scrub the registration of millions of legal voters from the rolls who happen to have common ‘minority’ (read black / hispanic) names, because they will probably vote Democrat. On what basis? On the basis that these names occur in more than one state. Of course they do – they’re common names – NOT the same people! These people show up to vote, then get given a provisional ballot which is never counted! Search “BestDemocracyMoneyCanBuy” and watch Greg Pallast’s documentary.