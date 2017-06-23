Clinkscales Elder Law Practice announces new care coordinator

Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. announced this week the recent hire of Laura Buck as a Care Coordinator. Laura works from Pratt, Kansas, assisting clients from the Pratt, Wichita, McPherson and Hutchinson areas.

“Laura will be a strong advocate for all of our clients,” said Randy Clinkscales, Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. founder and attorney. “Laura’s nursing experience will provide our clients with practical and effective health solutions. Her skills will allow her to advise families regarding appropriate care treatment, medications, and their side effects.”

Buck brings 14 years of experience as a Registered Nurse to the Clinkscales team. Her background in nursing is diverse and includes clinical nursing as well as hospital, long-term, and hospice care. During her nursing career, she has held various leadership positions. Most recently, Buck worked as a Minimum Data Set (MDS) Coordinator, a required position in long-term care facilities, where she oversaw resident assessments, care planning, care coordination, and compliance with Federal and State regulations. Since 2008, Buck has been Resident Assessment Coordinator-Certified (RAC-CT). In her free time, Laura enjoys spending time with her family, being outdoors, reading, and creating stained glass art. She currently resides in Pratt, Kansas with her husband, Eric, and two children, Brayden and Camryn.

Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. is a law firm focused on elder care issues, serving clients throughout Central and Western Kansas. The firm specializes in helping families dealing with chronic illness and has staff to lead them through the chronic illness or aging process. Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. is a founding member of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association, and is its only member in Kansas. Clinkscales Elder Law Practice is housed in Hays, Kansas and has been practicing elder law since 2004. For more information about Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A., visit www.elderlawkansas.com.

