Military Appreciation Night will be Saturday at RPM Speedway in Hays. All active, reserved and retired military personnel with ID will be admitted free to the grandstands, and the first 50 who present their ID at the main concession stand will receive VIP seating which will allow them to watch the races from inside the climate control VIP suite.

It’s the speedway’s way of thanking those serving or who have served. Kids 12 and younger also will receive free general admission. General admission for adults 13 and older is $10. On track for the night will be the IMCA modifieds, stocks, Northern sportmods, hobby stocks and sport compacts — plus cruisers.

Gates open at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 6 p.m. and races to follow. The race night is sponsored by James Motor Co. of Hays and G & B Fireworks of Liebenthal.

For more information on events, race schedule and results, like the speedway on Facebook at rollingplainsmotor.speedway.