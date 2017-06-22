KNOLL: Unbridled hatred

The magnitude of outright hatred toward our president is unprecedented in American history.

To say the hatred is equally bad on both sides of the political aisle is ludicrous. Yes, there is some coming from the Republican right, but it pales in comparison to that coming from the left. It’s preposterous to think otherwise.

It’s the Democrats out to destroy a Republican president! Who are Republicans trying to destroy that reaches the same level? It’s not about debating Trump or proposing alternative agendas. It’s about wiping him out.

Need I apologize for being an alarmist when it is as plain as the nose on one’s face we are in incredibly alarming times. Our democratic form of government is being sliced and diced into little pieces.

The collusion with Russia narrative regarding Trump lacks evidence, but goes on and on and on. The actual collusion with Russia by Obama and Hillary is no more than a blip on the radar screen. Where’s the justice? It’s all about whether one is Dem or Rep , not what actually took place. I hope readers can see the very serious danger this poses to our American justice system.

Readers need to be sure and follow the partisan Special Counsel of one Robert Mueller, friend of fired FBI Director James Comey. It’s a witch hunt to destroy our president. It may show, indisputably, we have lost our way in America when it comes to justice.

The left doesn’t even hide it is out to destroy our duly elected president. Every other word coming from the left is about Trump impeachment even though there is nothing even close that rises to that level. That is, unless you believe as liberals do. Impeachment is as easy as indictments. You can indict a ham sandwich, therefore, impeachment can occur just as easily – if you are Republican.

Actually, the animus coming from the left, that is particularly evident toward our president currently, goes even deeper. It is historical coming from liberals and progressives. There is anti Americanism all over the left’s map that goes back for decades.

Burning the U.S flag does not come from the right. Communist sympathizers don’t vote Republican. Anti Semitism and pro Muslim sentiment comes from the left, not the right. The Iranian nuclear deal of Obama is as anti American as you can possibly get. Obama had a communist mentor while growing up by the name of Frank Marshall Davis. American terrorist Bill Ayers hosted Obama as he kicked off his campaign for president. Etc.

Need I mention the violence that takes place with abortion on demand of poor defenseless unborn babies?

Let’s not dwell on history other then to say the hate and violence has been there for decades. Now, like never before, the pure hatred is culminating with “never Trump,” no matter what it takes. It’s not just rhetoric that is out of control, there are leftist sponsored violent protests.

What we are experiencing at present in our politics and government is appalling and we should all, if a patriotic American, be concerned like never before. It is not politics as usual. The very fabric and soul of this once great country of ours is at stake.

I said it before and I will say it again. There is indisputable proof we do not have equality of law in these United States of America. The facts speak for themselves. On the Democrat side, Obama, Hillary, Comey, Lynch, Holder, needed to be investigated for some two dozen crimes, instead, our justice system is all over Trump even though there is no evidence of a crime.

.

According to a liberal based Harvard study TV networks, cable, N.Y Times, Post, etc. were over 90% negative toward Trump. Fox was even more negative than positive, but within reason. One of the news outlets above had something like 90 panelists that were anti Trump to only six that were pro Trump.

To say fake news comes mostly from the right is absurd. Numbers alone explain logically that virtually all fake news comes from liberal media. The leaks to leftist media from anonymous sources have ended up being false for the most part. Desperation to take out our president has led to one lie after another.

Has anybody noticed the complete and utter silence of moderates. Makes one wonder if there are any moderates? Makes one think they all buy into all the fake news no matter how false the narrative. Even makes one wonder if they too want Trump destroyed?

Media, for the most part, is anti Trump. Media, obviously, runs the Democrat Party and its voters. Virtually all of the Hollywood celebrities are anti Trump. Virtually all administrators and professors in higher education are liberal, thus anti Trump. Most federal government employees donated to Hillary, not Trump. That includes those in our intelligence community. Even some Republicans are anti Trump, especially the establishment types in congress.

As pathetic as this picture appears, grassroots Americans that put Trump in the Oval Office still have his back. Polls show he could win the presidency today. Grassroots Americans, middle America, flyover America, rural America or whatever you want to call us are determined to prevail.

After all, there are numerous and huge Trump triumphs as our man fights the elements to make America great again and fulfill the promises made to voters.

Don’t believe the fake news of the left. As things stand now, with the Dem Party hatred, Trump is on line to win a second term come 2020. His adversaries are scared to death and unhinged because of it, and explains the out of control hateful behavior.



Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.