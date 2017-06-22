Appeals court rules against Kansas woman in prayer lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal appellate court has upheld a judge’s dismissal of a Kansas woman’s lawsuit against police the Catholic former nurse insisted wouldn’t allow her to pray in her own home.

A 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Denver affirmed a Kansas district court’s decision last year to toss Mary Anne Sause’s case against two Louisburg officers.

Sause alleged the officers responding to a noise complaint demanded to be let into her apartment, wouldn’t specify why they were there and called a copy of the Constitution she showed them “just a piece of paper.” Sause said that when she began praying, an officer unconstitutionally ordered her to stop.

Hiram Sasser, a First Liberty Institute attorney for Sause on appeal, says lawyers for the woman are weighing their legal options.