Kansas man lost $6K in Publisher’s Clearing House scam

SALINE COUNTY -A Salina bank notified a 75-year-old man that he had been involved in a scam that left him out $6,000, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman.

The man from Lucas reported to the Salina police that he was contacted in April by someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House.

The imposter told the victim that he had won an exotic car and millions of dollars in cash that would be delivered in the next few days.

Sgt. Feldman said the man was then instructed to send a money order of $195 to help cover taxes. The victim sent a personal check.

Authorities say that the personal check was used to withdraw $6,000 from his bank account after he refused to send them an addition $2,000.

“We are just reminding people that these are scams and real contests will not ask for money,” Feldman said.