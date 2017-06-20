Trego Co. citizens receive unique award from Kansas Bar Association

KBA

MANHATTAN–On June 8, during its annual meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn & Manhattan Conference Center, the Kansas Bar Association (KBA) honored Stephen B. Angermayer, Pittsburg; John T. Bird, Hays; Citizens of Trego County; Emily A. Donaldson, Topeka; Kurt P. Kerns, Wichita; William E. Quick, Kansas City, Mo. with Outstanding Service Awards.

This award is given for the purpose of recognizing lawyers and judges for service to the legal profession and/ or the KBA, and for recognizing non-lawyers for especially meritorious deeds or service that significantly advance the administration of justice or the goals of the legal profession and/or the KBA.

Citizens of Trego County took to heart their civic responsibility in two 2016 high-profile jury trials in spite of the minimal pay and personal sacrifice. Many noted they were self-employed or on limited wages and the loss of a week’s income would jeopardize their financial circumstances. However, they showed up, did not ask to be taken off, and honored their oaths. The companion trials involved charges of first-degree murder, domestic battery and distribution of adulterated food in 2014 in WaKeeney.

Tiffany Gillespie, clerk of the Trego County District Court, received the award on behalf of the Trego County citizens.

This was the first time the KBA honor has been made to an entire county. They were nominated by Chief District Judge Glenn Braun, Hays.

John T. Bird, native of Hays, KS, is senior partner in the law firm of Glassman, Bird, Brown & Powell, L.L.P. in Hays. John graduated Washburn University School of Law in 1974. He has served as the Hays City Attorney since 1987 and as Ellis City Attorney for 10 years before that. He has a civil practice with an emphasis on family law cases involving complex issues and large marital estates. As a member of the Kansas Supreme Court Child Support Guidelines Committee from 1983-2012, he helped develop the Child Support Guidelines which have helped millions of Kansas children achieve regular and meaningful support without burdening the court system.

Bird is a member of the Kansas Bar Association, Ellis County Bar Association and the Trial Lawyers of both Kansas and the United States.