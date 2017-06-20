Victoria, Kansas – LeRoy J. Sander, age 81, died Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society of Hays. He was born January 29, 1936, at Emmeram, Kansas to Josephine Sander. He spent his lifetime in Victoria and was a member of The Basilica of St. Fidelis.

He worked on the Sander farm north of Victoria and the City of Hays for a few years. He was a member of the Fort Hays Senior Companion Program for a number of years.

He was raised by his mother, Josephine Sander and lived with the Adam and Leona Sander family along with his aunt, Anna Sander. He is survived by his extended family, DeLoyd Sander and wife, Agnes, Hays, KS; David Sander and wife, Rebecca, Hays, KS; Delilah Green and companion, Merle Fager, Victoria, KS; Dale Sander, Victoria, KS; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Sander; his uncle and aunt, Adam and Leona Sander; and his aunt Anna Sander.

Services are 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 23, 2017, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery Emmeram, Kansas.

A vigil service is at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Street, Victoria, Kansas 67671.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday and from 12:00 to 1:45 P.M. Friday at the mortuary.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net