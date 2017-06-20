Kansas man sentenced for fatal DUI crash

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with a 2016 head-on collision that killed a central Kansas woman.

34-year-old Patrick Driscoll was sentenced Monday in Saline County District Court after pleading no contest to felony involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless driving and endangerment charges.

Court records say Driscoll was driving a pickup truck south in a northbound lane early April 27, 2016, when he crashed into a sport utility vehicle driven by 55-year-old Song Horton. Horton died the next day at a Wichita hospital.

Police allege Driscoll’s blood-alcohol content was more than double the legal limit two hours after the crash.

Driscoll says he never intended to hurt anyone.