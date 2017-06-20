Hays Post

Ellis Co. commissioner issues apology following comments about transgender inmates

by

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT
After making comments regarding transgender inmates during a budget meeting last week, Ellis County Commissioner Dean Haselhorst offered a statement on his comments at Monday’s commission meeting.

“At Thursday’s budget meeting, I did make some comments in the context of the jail budget that came out a little different than intended,” Haselhorst said. “If my comments offended, madam chair and my fellow commissioner Marcy (McClelland) and the residents of Ellis County, I do apologize for my comments.”

“I want to be clear that I do not advocate violence against any of our jail inmates for any purpose,” he added.

At issue is the need to separate some inmates, including transgender persons, from the general jail population. The county will often house those inmates out of county and pay to do so.

Ellis County Sheriff Ed Harbin told the commission at Thursday’s budget meeting the county has been spending $15,000 per month to house inmates out of county. Although Harbin said Tuesday, they are starting to see that number decline.

Harbin has budgeted $140,000 to house inmates out of county in 2018.

They also budget more money to spend on health services for inmates that are housed at other facilities. The Ellis County jail contracts with a medical service for the inmates within the county facility but, if they are housed elsewhere, the county might have to cover an inmate’s medical expenses.

In the comments he has now apologized for, Haselhorst asked the sheriff, “Can’t you inform them what gender they are when they show up?

“You have a taser and a gun. I think you have some influence,” he said.

Haselhorst said he is concerned about the special populations that force the county to house inmates out of the county.

“I would really love to be able to increase our spending on many of our outside agencies that do very valuable work in our county,” said Haselhorst “It just really, really, really upsets me, galls me, whatever word we’d like to use that instead we have to continue increasing our expenditures on the jail housing.”

Harbin said Tuesday they have had two transgender inmates in the last six to nine months.

“They don’t go into general population and, because of us not having space here to keep them, we house them out of county in a place that does have the room,” he said.

Transgender inmates are often sent to the Trego County jail in WaKeeney or the Ford County jail in Dodge City. But Ellis County also houses inmates in other facilities for a variety of reasons.

Harbin said overcrowding is a big reason for sending inmates to other counties. The ratio to men to women also has an effect on the number of out-of-county inmates. If there are not enough women to completely fill a pod, they will be housed out of county. Inmates are also housed out of county due to certain medical issues.

  • logic is hard

    solution: don’t overcrowd the jail. instead of drees pleaing out every case that falls into his lap, prosecute and punish. send repeat offenders to PRISON (which is not the same as county jail). in addition to actually sentencing criminals (thus reducing recidivism), decriminalize possession of marijuana up to a certain amount. that will help a lot.

    • Guest

      I agree with you on a lot of this. The massive screw up of not making the jail big enough to house our own inmates is the first big issue. Ellis county is WAY too big to be having to deal with sending OUR inmates to other jails. SUCH A WAST OF MONEY. Its understandable to have a small county like Gove rely on Trego to house their inmates since they don’t have a jail or the population for one, but Ellis County should be the ones profiting on housing other counties inmates not the way it is now. Don’t know if its too late, but this should really be fixed or it will forever remain broken. If by overcrowding you mean send some of these repeat offenders to prison to teach them a REAL lesson instead of letting them out time and time again and then they screw up and break their bond, parole, probation, etc. and then letting them out again JUST TO END UP RIGHT BACK IN JAIL…Then I agree with that 100% too. These repeat offenders that everyone knows by name are playing us by playing the system. Judges need to stop going soft on them. The only thing I don’t agree with you is decriminalizing marijuana. Most people busted for misdemeanor pot charges are bonded out. So unless you are distributing, the population of offenders that are marijuana related is pretty small and those said distributors would be in jail and charged in other legalized states as well. Perhaps the BIGGEST issue of it all is the unforgivable amount of time that it takes for the court system (Ellis Co. and other locations) to prosecute and sentence. Even after a year of court procedures and someone is found guilty, it takes another 30 days just for a sentence to be delivered. SPEED UP THE COURT PROCESS AND PUNISH REPEAT OFFENDERS PROPERLY.

    • Safe driver

      Good point. Prosecutors in Sedgwick County secured a conviction against a man who killed two people in a drunk/drugged traffic accident, and today he was sentenced to 60 years in prison. In Ellis County, you can run over and crush a man, flee the scene, conceal the evidence, break several court orders and get ‘weekend jail’ and probation – it’s almost like it never happened. Is it our ‘weekend jail’ folks who are running up the cost?

    • Prohibition is dumb

      Legalize marijuana. At minimum decriminalize it. Wichita is in the process of doing just that. Every arrest report on hayspost it seems like 3/4 of them are for simple possession. What a waste of tax dollars to criminalize our own population when states and countries across the world are working towards legalization: Israel, Canada, Mexico, the list goes on. What a waste of police resources. So dumb. Go after the methheads in this town who are responsible for 90% of the crimes committed I’d bet.

      • Sam

        Don’t use the jail overcrowding to push YOUR agenda of legalizing marijuana. Those arrest logs you read where people are picked up for marijuana are 9.5 times out of 10 for misdemeanor offenses of which said offenders are given a $680 bond or $150 through a bondsman of which almost every single one of said offenders are bonded out or “ROR” within a few days. Guarantee you wont find any long-term housed inmates for misdemeanor marijuana charges unlike distribution marijuana charges, which is a felony, and yes you could find a few here and there, but as someone mentioned below, its a felony in legalized states as well. Now if you get picked up 3 times for marijuana, then you get a felony charge and if your that dumb to get caught 3 times, then maybe you should move where its legal or garner more respect for the law. Repeat offenders are the number 1 issue. “Quick dips” and “Catch & Release” and “Slaps on the Wrists” are the root cause of repeat offenders.

        • #allfortaxes

          what scares you so much about cannabis??? why should cancer, seizure, MS, chrons, ptsd, paralyzed, chronic pain etc… patients have to uproot and move their families to another state to get relief? Why should their rights end where your belief system begins? Would you take insulin from a diabetic? any dr in town will give you muscle relaxers, benzos, anti-depressents, pain killers etc… at the drop of a hat and you are worried about a plant that is not capable of overdose. 78% of kansans are in favor of medical cannabis and almost 60% is in favor of full legalization, which is well below the national polling. society has shifted in favor of ending the drug war. People have woke up and realized the propaganda against the plant is based on lies. that means the majority no longer believes cops/highway patrol arresting citizens for possession is a community service, but immoral and offensive. It just keeps driving citizens and what used to be peace officers further apart. Whats sad is politicians are being greased by the big pharma and private prison lobbies with millions and using police to oppress their own people for funding/profits. Have you heard the highway patrol dude who gives the spill on edibles and the high potent marijuana? its so sad and out of date i feel sorry for him that he has to go around and give that class/presentation. I don’t know if thats part of the gig and he has to do it or if he really believes it. And if he was a person of the people he would also give examples of the health benefits and visit dr’s and people who have had to move so their kids, family members or themselves could have a normal life. which is really sad in the most free country in the world a politician, judge, sheriff, highway patrol, local cop has more power over your health than your dr. because of $$$$$

        • Prohibition is dumb

          I never said jails were over crowded because of marijuana. Nice rant though. If u don’t think there’s simple plain Jain marijuana users in jail AND prison. You don’t know the criminal justice system. Do u think repeat DUI offenders never get jail time? They do. Don’t be silly. Why punish people for something otherwise completely harmless? Just 3 hours down the road and your good. It’s not going away. Stop prosecuting and persecuting people till it’s legal nationally. I forget though. This is the Bible Belt and people LOVE to persecute.

  • just a taxpayer

    Spades are spades, Dean; tell it like it is. Legalities prohibit some instances of prisoners being housed together. It is a problem and I probably would have said the same thing!

  • Rick

    Dean, you have no reason to apologize! You were 100% correct. Any person arrested in our county should be treated the same. What a waste of my tax dollars sending a hand full of people off to house in another city, Transgender especially!! WOW!!!

  • johnny

  • BigBrother

    Dean buckled at the knees with a little pressure, true politician.

  • just a comment

    We don’t need special cells for transgenders, they just need to simply stay out of trouble. No trouble, no jail, no problem!

  • Joe Bob

