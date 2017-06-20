Arizona man arrested in Ellis County following chase

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A 23 year-old Arizona man was arrested in Ellis County following a chase with local law enforcement officials Monday evening.

According to Ellis County Sheriff Ed Harbin, 23-year-old Brandon Sillivan, Lake Havasu, Ariz., was arrested on suspicion of a number of crimes that include fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, drug possession, possession of stolen property and several traffic violations.

Harbin said while officials were looking for the suspect who allegedly shot at a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper in western Kansas on Monday, a KHP trooper spotted a vehicle in Trego County traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed just after 8 p.m.

The trooper clocked the silver Hyundai passenger car with Colorado plates traveling in excess of 100 mph, according to Harbin. When the suspect car and the trooper passed an Ellis County deputy stationed at exit 143, the deputy joined in the pursuit.

The suspect exited the interstate at the Ellis exit, crossed Washington and then got back on the interstate — almost causing a number of accidents, according to Harbin.

Harbin said the suspect then turned off the interstate at exit 157 at Hays and traveled southbound on the bypass. After a number of failed attempts to put an end to the chase, the sheriff’s deputy was able to use a tactical maneuver, forcing the car to spin. The deputy then took Sillivan into custody.

The car was reportedly stolen from a Hertz Rent a Car in Denver, Harbin said.

Sillivan made his first appearance in Ellis County District Court on Tuesday morning and is currently being held in the Ellis County jail.