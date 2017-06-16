Sephora to be open June 23 in Hays with giveaways

Hays Post

Sephora, the leader in global beauty retail and JCPenney, one of America’s leading retailers, are opening a new location inside JCPenney at Big Creek Crossing in Hays at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

The first 100 clients to show up at the grand opening will dip into the new retailer’s stash of Sephora inside JCPenney gift cards with mystery values worth up to $100.

Plus, Sephora is giving away 700 gift bags stuffed with fabulous samples. “We couldn’t be more proud to open a Sephora inside JCPenney location in Hays and introduce the world’s best international beauty concept to a new community of loyal JCPenney customers and beauty enthusiasts,” said Marie Wegele, beauty manager. “Shoppers will enjoy having a diverse collection of popular and cutting-edge brands of makeup, skincare, fragrance, bath and beauty accessory products all at their fingertips.”

To welcome Sephora to Hays, Big Creek Crossing will open the mall at 6 a.m., so would-be Sephora shoppers can start forming a line.

The mall has scheduled a variety of fun activities to entertain mall-goers as they wait for Sephora to open, including a selfie station.

Coffee and snacks will be offered, and the Hays Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will conduct a Hays Trivia contest. Prizes will include tickets to the Wild West Festival, and there will also be giveaways from other malls stores and of mall gift certificates.

Styles Dance Centre students will perform at 9 a.m.

“We are just so excited,” Katie Dorzweiler, Big Creek property manager, said of the Sephora opening. “JCPenney itself is called an anchor for a reason in the retail world. When you think of an anchor in fishing terms or shipping terms, it is the weight that holds you down and its steady. … We are so excited for Hays, America to be receiving this amazing little store within a store.”

The Sephora opening also coincides with the United Way of Ellis County’s fundraising drive kickoff and Day of Action. Items will be accepted for the drive until June 23. There will be boxes to drop items, such as back to school clothes, baby items, youth underwear or socks, athletic shoes or gift cards.

All these items are available at JCPenney and other stores at the mall, and Dorzweiler urged customers to shop and donate during their visit. A complete list of items is available by clicking here.

About Sephora

The new 1,700-square-foot Sephora inside JCPenney location, situated prominently in the center of the store, is a beauty paradise with close to 50 brands, a news release said.

Clients are encouraged to learn, play and get inspired by trying everything from lip glosses to blushes, skincare to fragrance.

Product consultants with Sephora inside JCPenney are well-educated in the beauty business. Rigorously trained in Sephora educational programs focused on skincare and general beauty, they offer a completely non-biased approach when recommending products, a news release said.

Sephora brands

Cult makeup lines, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kat Von D, Make Up For Ever, Too Faced and Urban Decay, innovative skincare lines including Belif, Farmacy, Glamglow, Ole Henriksen, Origins and Sunday Riley, as well as fragrance offerings from brands, such as Dior, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci and Marc Jacobs will be available in Sephora inside JCPenney.

Plus, Sephora has its own collection of makeup, tools and accessories and a skincare collection, SEPHORA COLLECTION.

Sephora Beauty Studio

Clients in need of a new look can visit Sephora inside JCPenney for a 15-minute mini makeover or mini facial at the Sephora Beauty Studio from makeup and skincare experts who are available to help you master a new beauty look in minutes.

Complimentary services offered include: Smoky Eye, Contour, Polished Brows, Correct + Conceal, Flawless Foundation + COLOR IQ, Blush + Bronze, Essential Eyeliner, Perfect Lips, and Everyday Eye. Also available at Sephora inside JCPenney is the SEPHORA + PANTONE COLOR IQ; the most advanced foundation matching solution available in North American beauty retail, a news release said.

Using Pantone’s color capture and measuring technology, COLOR IQ is the first and only beauty system to scan the surface of the skin, assign an official PANTONE® SkinTone™ number and match a scientifically precise foundation and concealer and best paired lip colors for your skin tone from Sephora’s selection of 500+ foundations, concealers and lip colors. The foundation matching service is complimentary and available any time at the Sephora Beauty Studio.

Beauty Insider

By joining Sephora’s Beauty Insider program, clients will get behind the beauty velvet rope access to Insider-only products, exclusive samples, birthday gifts and an all-access pass to personalized beauty.

As a Beauty Insider at any level, customers are also eligible to receive a special gift from Caudalíe or Tarte! Check your e-mail, mail or simply come back to Sephora inside JCPenney at Big Creek Crossing, or any other Sephora location, within a few weeks of your birthday to pick up the special gift Sephora has waiting for you.

Since teaming with Sephora in 2006, JCPenney has become a major presence in the beauty business.

Big Creek Crossing brings the number of Sephora inside JCPenney locations to over 600 nationwide.