MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note June 16

To say this has been a tough week would be an understatement. I ask that you continue to pray for my good friend, Congressman Steve Scalise, as he undergoes continued procedures and hurdles in his recovery. You can read more of my thoughts HERE.

Additionally, we just got word from the USDA that the Secretary has approved a CRP request I sent with Congressmen Lucas and Thornberry for areas impacted by the March wildfires. This is great news for many producers grappling with the devastation the wildfires left behind.

In the House

Regarding the President’s change in Cuba policy

Late this week, President Trump announced a series of changes to the existing policy of engagement with the Cuban government. While I wholeheartedly share the President’s goal of a freer Cuban people, I am concerned that this reversion to a policy of isolation will result in reduced trade opportunities for Kansas producers, and do little to improve the lot of every day Cubans. There is also a strong national security argument to support engagement, which I expressed with my colleagues last week in a letter to the President. It is encouraging to see we will maintain formal diplomatic relationships, and I look forward to working with the Administration on this subject in the future.

Questioning DHS Staff

This week, I had the opportunity to speak with staff from the Department of Homeland Security on the National Bio and Agro-Defense National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan. I was able to receive an update on its progress and conveyed the excitement of it becoming operational on schedule.

House Sends VA Accountability Act to President

This bipartisan legislation will reform the VA by allowing the Secretary to fire underperforming employees, ensure appropriate protections for whistleblowers, and authorize the Secretary to directly appoint folks to critically important positions that need filled quickly.

Those that serve our nation are honored heroes. Unfortunately, the VA hasn’t always treated with the care, respect and honor they deserve. I’m thrilled at the passage of this bill, and by helping bring our treasured Veterans one step closer to the care they deserve.

Small Business Administrator

I greatly appreciate SBA Administrator Linda McMahon taking the time to come to my office this week.

We were able to discuss the many challenges and opportunities faced by small businesses in the Big 1st, our mutual aspiration for women’s entrepreneurial development, and the benefits of the Financial CHOICE Act for Kansas’ small businesses.

Congressional Baseball game

We lost, but raised a over $1.5 million for charity in the process. The entire game, we were thinking of Congressman Steve Scalise.

We lost, but raised a over $1.5 million for charity in the process. The entire game, we were thinking of Congressman Steve Scalise.