Fort Hays celebrates 150 years this weekend; see schedule

Hays Post

Historic Fort Hays will celebrate its sesquicentennial Saturday and Sunday with a slate of activities that include reenactors, mounted buffalo soldier drills, a melodrama, Kansas Brigade Band Concert, artillery demonstration and old-fashioned church service on Sunday morning. Below is the complete schedule. The event is free to the public.

Also watch Mike Cooper visit with Tatum Kimzey, Tammy Younger and Marla Matkin about the festivities scheduled at the 150 years of Historic Fort Hays by clicking here.

Saturday Schedule

8:45 a.m. Raising of the Flag – Battery B, 3rd Kansas Artillery, 8th Kansas*

9 a.m. California Joe – Mark Berry

9:30 a.m. Buffalo Bill Cody – Kirk Shapland

10 a.m. General George Armstrong Custer – Steve Alexander

10:30 a.m. Elizabeth Bacon Custer – Marla Matkin

11 a.m. Whirlwind as portrayed by Ken Weidner will speak from his Lodge/Teepee*

11:30 a.m. Fort Larned Artillery Demonstration west of the Guardhouse*

Noon Nicodemus Buffalo Soldiers Drills and Maneuvers on the Grounds*

12:30 p.m. Kansas Brigade Band Concert

1:15 p.m. California Joe – Mark Berry

1:45 p.m. Buffalo Bill Cody – Kirk Shapland

2:15 p.m. General George Armstrong Custer and Elizabeth Bacon Custer – Steve

Alexander and Marla Matkin

2:45 p.m. Kansas Brigade Band Concert

3:30 p.m. Whirlwind as portrayed by Ken Weidner will speak from his Lodge/Teepee*

4 p.m. Nicodemus Buffalo Soldiers Drills and Maneuvers on the Grounds*

4:30 p.m. Fort Larned Artillery Demonstration*

5 p.m. Play – “Fate Worse Than Death or Saints, Sinners and Scouts”

6 p.m. Retreat – Battery B, 3rd Kansas Light Artillery, 8th Kansas*



Sunday Schedule:

9:30 a.m. Raising the Flag

10 a.m. – Old-fashioned church service

11:30 a.m. – Presentations under the Big Tent Buffalo Bill, California Joe, George and Elizabeth Custer

1 p.m. – Whirlwind (Native American portrayal) at Teepee

1:30 p.m. – Nicodemus Buffalo Soldiers, Mounted Cavalry Demonstrations

2 p.m. – Cannon Salute

2:15 p.m. – Custer and Cavalry Ride in Grand Review