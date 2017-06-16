Former NW Kan. mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing gift cards

U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL

WICHITA – A former mail carrier in Sheridan County pleaded guilty Friday to stealing mail he was supposed to deliver, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

James N. Stephenson, 25, Hoxie, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft.

In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he was employed at the post office in Hoxie, Kan.

Stephenson stole mail containing cash, gift cards and prepaid debit cards. He said he looked for birthday and anniversary cards that were likely to contain items of value.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 14. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of a year and a day in federal prison.

Beall commended the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Office of Inspector General and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson for their work on the case.