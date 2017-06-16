🎥 Severe t-storm produces 1.68″ rain, tornado sirens in Hays

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

A little more than one and a half of inches of rain fell in Hays early Thursday afternoon, during a severe thunderstorm that also prompted activation of tornado warning sirens.

At 2:34 p.m., the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located three miles southwest of Hays, moving east at 25 mph. The storm contained radar-indicated rotation.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the NWS for Ellis County, starting at 1:38 p.m. and continuing through 4:30 p.m.

Peak wind gusts of 77 mph were measured at the Hays Regional Airport. Hail ranging from pea to golf ball-sized fell in Hays for up to 30 minutes. Baseball-sized hail was reported two miles south of Riga, west of Ellis.

The storm also caused power outages in parts of Hays and localized flooding caused by the 1.68 inch rainfall. A Flash Flood Warning for Ellis County was in effect until 7 p.m.

Nearly two inches of rain–1.82 inches–fell at the Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall Street.

Hays has had 2.24 inches of rainfall this month. So far this year, 17.50 inches of moisture has been measured in Hays.