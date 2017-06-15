Rain drenches Hays Thursday afternoon

Hays Post

About 1.85 inches of rain was reported at the Hays Eagle Media Center, 27th and Hall, Thursday afternoon as a storm blew through the city.

The storm caused hail and a few downed tree limbs. Ditches and drains filled with water, but street flooding appeared limited.

A stop light was down as of 4:45 p.m at 13th and Vine streets, and a police officer was directing traffic.

No immediate damage seemed apparent at Hays Regional Airport.

An area on west 27th Street and Cottage Lane known as Van Doren’s Pond filled with flood water after the rain as was slow to drain.