LETTER: A school plan worth waiting for

by

This Tuesday, the USD 489 Vision Team wrapped up six months of meetings by approving a final plan to present to the school board in a couple weeks. Without getting into the weeds on details, I wanted to share a few thoughts about this whole process now that we have a plan.

First, this is an entirely new plan that not only improves the educational environment for every student in the district but also has a considerably lower financial impact than the last bond proposal. Excuse me while I geek out a little, but this is awesome! Who doesn’t like getting more for less? This plan will effectively prepare the district for the future without overly burdening tax-payers, and that’s exciting.

Second, all of our decisions in terms of budget, priorities, and total scope of the bond were data-driven. It hasn’t taken years of committee meetings to assess the needs of the district because the district hired experts who could thoroughly assess every facility and compile the data in a way that gave us an accurate snapshot of the challenges facing the district. As a result, we were able to formulate a plan that rests on reality and not anecdotal evidence or vague opinion.

Thirdly, this process has illustrated a shift in the way the school district interacts with and responds to local leadership, and I’m encouraged by the new approach. When the Hays City Commission told Mr. Thissen that they would not support a sales tax to fund this bond, the discussion immediately turned toward how to maximize the scope of the bond while respecting both the City’s decision and the community they represent. There will be no petitions, alternate requests or efforts to bypass the commission, and I’m glad. This is a step in the right direction toward repairing some of the strained relationships among governing bodies within Ellis County.

Finally, this plan addresses all of the safety, security, and maintenance concerns that were a major part of the last bond proposal, except that they are addressed as part of larger (yet ultimately more affordable) projects. For instance, by the end of this project every school will have a storm shelter, but those shelters will be built into other projects on each site that will improve the efficiency and academic viability of each school. We don’t need fear to justify these projects as they won’t simply make our schools safer; they will make them better.

If I haven’t been clear enough already, I’m excited for this project. I’m excited to see the Vision Team present it to the school board, and I’m excited to see the community’s reaction to it. I supported the last bond, and I don’t want to start criticizing the last effort or anyone involved in it. However, having seen this plan come together as it has, I can now say that I’m glad the last plan failed. This plan puts less financial pressure on our community and accomplishes more for our students than I feel the last plan did. I hope that the community can get behind it.

Chris Dinkel, Hays

  • Tom D

    When you talk to yourself do you really listen?

    • Think

      Most people don’t talk to themselves. Do you think before you type? Let me answer that for ya…

      • Tom D

        So you are the clown fighting his fight, let me answer that, ya.

  • Guest

    Is anybody else tired of this guy yet? He seems to like attention.

    • Voting

      Yeah almost as bad as Wasinger. They wont change my vote.

  • Taxpayer

    You have now extended the bond payout to 30 years. Please tell us what a classroom will look like in 30 years. We will be stuck with these until then because we won’t be able to afford anything else. Why not take it out 50 years and build all new schools. This committee is a joke.

    • Chris Dinkel

      This is a valid concern and one that I expressed throughout our discussions. I wasn’t a huge fan of extending the bond to 30 years when we were discussing it. However, once we got into the details, I’m positive that it’s the right choice.

      One of the primary reason that we pushed it to 30 from 25 was to add just enough money to the bond to replace rather than to renovate Wilson, which is already 50+ years old. So we could either do a 25 year bond and have a new looking building that would likely need total replacement before the bond was paid off or extend it five years and reset the clock completely with a brand new building.

      I was leaning toward a smaller 25 year bond, but in doing so, we still would have been unable to take on new projects for 25 years, and we would have left a lot of significant needs unaddressed.

      In 30 years, we will likely need to do major work to the middle school, but I believe this plan will take care of the elementary schools for a good long time. The high school should also be good for a long time. It’s structurally solid, and with the remodels proposed, it’ll be viable for several more decades without massive reinvestment. Yes, the bond goes 5 years longer, but it keeps each household’s property tax bill at the same level that the 25 year bond did, and it accomplishes enough that we shouldn’t need to revisit any of these projects well beyond the life of the bond.

    • Use your head

      How long a loan do you get on your house? Do you not maintain your house for those 30 years? Do you demolish your house in 30 years saying it’s past it’s life?