K-State’s Isaiah Maurice kicked off team for rules violation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State forward Isaiah Maurice was dismissed from the basketball team Thursday for a violation of team rules, leaving the Wildcats even thinner in their front court.

Maurice showed flashes late last season of becoming a significant contributor, averaging 5.9 points over the team’s last seven games. The redshirt freshman appeared in 30 games overall, including both of its NCAA Tournament games.

Wildcats coach Bruce Weber did not specify the rules violation, but said in a statement that Maurice failed to meet the standards and responsibilities of the program.

Kansas State lost D.J. Johnson to graduation, leaving Dean Wade as the only experienced big man. The Wildcats also have James Love III, who missed last season to injury, incoming freshman Nigel Shadd and Makol Mawien, a transfer from New Mexico Junior College.