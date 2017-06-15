Hays Post

UPDATE: Kansas governor allows concealed carry bill to become law

by

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has allowed a bill designed to keep concealed guns out of public hospitals and mental health centers to become law without his signature.

The governor acted Thursday and broke with gun-rights allies. The new law allows a permanent ban on concealed guns at state hospitals, other public hospitals, community mental health centers, publicly owned nursing homes and indigent clinics.

It also allows the University of Kansas Health System and the university’s medical school in Kansas City, Kansas, to ban concealed guns.

A 2013 state law required public buildings to allow concealed guns if those buildings lacked heightened security such as guards or metal detectors. Universities and public health facilities received a four-year exemption due to expire July 1.

The new exemption does not apply to universities.

 

  • JohnGaltKS

    He should veto the bill. Doctors and nurses are extremely valuable people in our society, they deserve the right to protect themselves. We just witnessed what might have been 25 dead Congressmen and staffers if a good guy with a gun didn’t return fire. That IMMEDIATELY forced the shooter to take cover and avoid exposing himself while he sighted his gun carefully on his next victim. A nurse with a handgun, can dramatically change the outcome of injuries and death by a crazed killer roaming freely and killing people at will. So many have died in gun free zones, and there are so many great examples of what one person with a gun can prevent, we surely understand gun free zones are a Unicorn Dream that never works out as hoped.
    Taking away employees rights to carry for personal protection is not a good idea.

    • Lenny

      Yeah, John, go ahead & arm yourself & be the hero who is prepared to kill someone where you go & whatever store or public place you enter.

      • JohnGaltKS

        Or you can go ahead and choose your option. When a mass shooter or jihadist is walking from person to person, who are all hiding and cowering in fear, and as he comes to them he continues shooting them in the head, until he gets to you. Then you won’t have to watch any more innocents getting killed. You’ll be dead. If I am there, I’m going to make his “mass murder dream” a lot more difficult. Saving as many innocents as I can from certain death. In most public places and stores there are already a lot more people carrying guns than you think, all of which will probably come to your rescue, possibly saving you and your family. But go ahead and demonize these people for exercising their right not to be an easy victim. I’m not “prepared” to kill anyone, but I am ready to kill a bad guy who is killing innocents.

        • Cclic

          Are you so well trained and skilled to prevent psychiatric prisoners from removing your weapon from your posesion in a locked psych unit? I’m Cc license but would never be so brazen or silly to walk in a secure psychiatric facility w my weapon,

          • JohnGaltKS

            Why would any visitor take the risk of going into the locked area of a Psych hospital with a concealed gun? I wouldn’t, on that you are correct. If everyone is locked out, there won’t be any crazed shooters in that part of your facility.

            A normal hospital with a public entrance is a different thing. There are plenty of “gang revenge” shooting at hospitals waiting rooms and hallways. Plenty of doctors have been shot and killed in domestic dispute shootings. In Baltimore’s recent riots, every facility with drugs was invaded to steal the drugs when the mayor said to let the rioters “have their space.”

            If your wife works in the pharmacy at a hospital drug storage area, she deserves the right to protect her life. Forcing nurses, doctors and staff to be disarmed in a normal hospital is harder to defend. But it is clear that leaving them without the right of self defense is what others want, so they get to be sitting ducks.

            Hopefully no bad or deranged mass killer will take advantage of this “gun free” area, and every bad guy will obey the red signs on the doors. I’m sure that the fact that 92% of mass shootings occurred in “gun free” facilities is only very strange coincidence. Even when you consider in these shooters personal journals, the selection their shooting location was heavily influenced by the benefit of gun-free easy victims. The shooter at the Aurora, CO theater stated, he chose the Regal complex because of their “gun-free” policies and signs.

            But the Obama funded CDC says 2,000,000 times a year, a concealed carry defend themselves with their firearm. Prison interviews with robbers, rapists and car-jackers said the introduction of armed, conceal carry target victims caused them to stop or reduce their crimes, for fear of getting shot. They knew the police would never get to the crime in time to stop them, but the victim can kill them in an instant, and is told and trained, “you only pull the gun if you plan to shoot the criminal in the middle of his chest.” No verbal commands like police, no judge and jury, no charges reduced or dismissed, just bang, bang, bang. Justice delivered, crime prevented. Same as the baseball field murder of 25 people…. bang, bang, bang…. murders prevented.

          • Mikail

            John Galt, a true hero. Saves the day.

      • A. Rand

        Yeah, Lenny, go ahead and continue your preparations of becoming a victim as John, myself, and others make our preparations to avoid such a fate. Believe me that your mentality is just as alien and odd to us as our mentality of preparedness and self defense is to you.

  • Weholdthesetruths

    People just don’t want to face the reality that self defense is only possible by “self” and that we have a Gid given right to do so. The Bill of Rights didn’t grant or even claim to grant the rights contain therin. It only enumerated them and confirmed we as a nation would claim them.
    This lack of awareness causes much loss of clear thinking.

  • Weholdthesetruths

    Correction: God