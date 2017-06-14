Hays Post

Hays USD 489 bond team proposes $78.5M project, two new elementary schools

The Hays USD 489 Vision Team discusses a possible bond issue Tuesday night.

By CRISTINA JANNEY
The Hays school district Vision Team will be recommending a $78.5 million bond to the school board at its June 26 meeting.

The bond would be paid for through a 30-year mill levy that would equal a tax increase of $16.43 per month on a $150,000 home.

The district is proposing to drop its capital outlay mill levy by 2 mills to decrease the burden on taxpayers.

The proposed bond project would include the following:

Elementary schools
• Two new elementary schools
• Renovation to Roosevelt Elementary School including a new secure entrance
• Renovation of O’Loughlin Elementary School for use by Early Childhood Connections, the Westside program and the Learning Center.

Middle School
• New secure front entrance
• Build a new gym to accommodate physical education programs
• Renovate and expand the cafeteria and kitchen space

High School
• New secure entrance
• New auditorium that would double as a storm shelter
• Larger classrooms to accommodate modern learning practices. This would include renovation of the career and technology education classrooms

Wilson, Lincoln, Westside, Washington and Munjor would be vacated. Munjor would go back to the Catholic Church.

Provisions would be made in the bond to sell, demolish or find other uses for the vacated schools.

Superintendent John Thissen said Rockwell is not a part of the bond issue, but the district would eventually address the Rockwell building and housing of administration.

“We wanted the bond to focus on students,” he said.

The Community Vision Team, administrative team and executive team all debated Tuesday the need for the second new elementary and all three decided that closure of Wilson was the best option financially.

Wilson is a 56-year-old building. It is worth about $5.9 million, but would cost about $15.6 million to renovate.
A new building will cost $21 million.

“It is scary,” Chris Dinkel, team member, said of the second elementary school. “It is a pretty big ask.”

Dinkel later voted to move forward with the plan.

Renovating Wilson would not eliminate some of the needs for maintenance associated with an older buildings, members of the DLR, the district’s architectural firm, said.

Because of the cost ratios to a new building and the building’s worth, DLR did not recommend renovating the building.

The bond teams considered various funding options for the bond Tuesday but decided the option they choose would allow the district to maximize its investment while minimize the impact on taxpayers.

Some team members expressed concern about the funding mechanism for the bond, including the extension of the bond to 30 years and the shift in the levy from capital outlay to a bond.

However, DLR staff noted that by restructuring the bond, and adding 1 mill, which equals $18 per year on a $150,000, the district can accomplish all of its key priorities, including the second new elementary school.

The district had considered using a countywide sales tax to support the bond issue, but the Hays City Commission indicated it would not support a sales tax.

The Vision Team will present the bond proposal to the school board at its next meeting on June 26. A timetable for its approval or calling for a bond election has not been set. It could be as early as the November election, but Thissen said that does not have to be the timeline.

“You have a good plan that will touch every school and every child,” Troy Wade, DLR consultant, told the group. “You are taking next steps and making a 25-year plan.”

  • Amy M. Wasinger

    In the beginning of the article it states that the bond would cost a $150,000 home around $16 a month. Then later it states it would cost $18 a year.
    Which is it?? Who proof reads these articles???
    I’m pretty sure it is $18 a year but you may have just hurt the bond issue significantly by your misrepresentation.

    • Mill levy

      They are talking about the mill levy when stating that 1 mill equates to $18 per year. The total mill levy increase would be $16 per month for a $150,000 home.

      • Amy M. Wasinger

        Yes, Thank You. This Is another response I recieved that explains it better:
        The article is just poorly written as it usually is by this reporter. The $16 is per month on $150,000 home. The $18 is per year difference for an owner of $150,000 home between building a new elementary rather than just renovating Wilson. I hate when this reporter covers the meetings because it’s wrong more often than not. There will be a website set up with information and answers to questions if the BOE decides to go forward with this plan,

  • No New Taxes

    LOL, well you gotta admire their persistence. When will the school board get it, no new taxes. VOTE NO

    • Bob Barber

      Your an idiot! Without bringing our school system on par with other schools of similar enrollment sizes in western Kansas we will start to lose families seeking better education, better facilities and better extracurricular opportunities. Both the families that are already here and the families that are considering Hays to move to. Our schools suffer then our local economy suffers. It’s simple.

      • Carl Cobbler

        Nice scare tactic dolt. If we lose families to other Western Kansas communities it will be because those communities have better employment opportunities and stronger industries to offer said young families. People move where the money is and deal with whatever educational and extracurricular opportunities that are available.

      • tired taxpayer

        Calling people who disagree “idiots” will certainly change a lot of minds on this issue! And I hear equally of people leaving Hays or not wanting to move back here due to our high cost of living including real estate taxes. And I just read on Hays Post that our public school students scored well on the state assessments which they consistently do. Seems to me we are on par or ahead of a lot of the other school districts.

  • tired taxpayer

    I am disappointed in this proposal. I earlier read of proposals in the 56 million range which i would have voted for. This is too much in my opinion and the abandonment of buildings concerns me. Couple this with the tax increase the state just passed and the state of our local economy, I just feel this is too much. Is the state tax increase the districts fault , NO, but the facts are the facts. I will not be supporting this bond issue with my vote.

    • Supporting the bond

      The $56 million would have raised the taxes $15 a month on a $150,000 home. This proposal with creative funding on the part of the school district and architects will allow for a $78 million bond for $16.43 per month. If you really supported a $56 million bond, do you not support it now for another $1.43 per month?

      • tired taxpayer

        It is not just the money, there are other components of this proposal I do not support. And I find it interesting in recent article the survey data provided to the Vision Team said that 83% of those surveyed would support a tax increase of $10 or less per month. Yet the proposal is a tax increase of over 60% more per month than that. Maybe listening to the data might go a long way in getting a bond issue passed.

        • Supporting the bond

          Where did you get the data that the majority support an increase under $10? The information provided in the Hays Post article on May 18th stated the majority support an increase between $10-$20. Please give us the link that supports your claim so we can verify the data you are referring to.

          • tired taxpayer

            From the April 26,2017 article on Hays Post titled:

            Committee weighs options for upcoming Hays USD 489 bond issue

            Here is the quote from the article:

            “The survey also asked how much of a tax increase voters would support for school facilities. Eighty-three percent said they would support a tax increase of $10 or less on a $150,000 home.”

          • Supporting the bond

            Obviously conflicting information on Hays Post because one month later the article said the majority support $10-$20. Either way, the citizens of USD 489 will have their opportunity to vote. No matter what the “survey says” I vote YES to better our schools!

  • Supporting the bond

    I am glad everyone has their vote and I completely support this bond issue. The bond has been lowered from $94 million to $78 million, the mill levy (aka taxes) is lower, and most importantly, I feel this plan is much more worthy of our dollars. If we don’t support updating our schools now, when will we? I believe in forward thinking and this is the time.

  • Parent

    I’d like more details but this looks much more reasonable than the last bond. Still a lot of money, but this looks more organized.

  • Curious

    What happens to the school buildings that will be closed?

    • Tom D

      Can you read

  • Upside?down?

    Troy Wade, DLR consultant, told the group. “You are taking next steps and making a 25-year plan.”
    30 year bond. ??

  • This bond will fail

    The data shows citizens will support a bond in the $50-60 million dollar range. I think the board is taking a HUGE risk by floating this significantly higher proposal. They just don’t seem to get it. It’s going to be even more difficult to get ANYTHING passed if you alienate the voters twice in a row. The public has spoken, and the message is loud and clear.But officials continue to press for more. I want to see something get done, but I feel this amount will also be viewed as an insult to voters.

    • Not that simple

      The data was actually showing that citizens were willing to support a bond that raised property taxes by between $10-20 per month on a $150,000 house. That’s where the $50-60 million number came from.

      This bond will have virtually the same monthly impact as a $50-60 million because it goes a little longer, and the school district is committing two capital outlay mills, which is the biggest factor in pushing the amount into the 70s. By doing this, they’re minimizing the financial impact on the Hays citizenry while maximizing their financial benefit. (This is all contingent on the school board passing this plan through with no changes, of course.)

      We looked very hard at a 50-60 million dollar bond, but it left quite a few major gaps unaddressed. However, if the district is ultimately willing to forego two mills of capital outlay to get these additional projects done, then we shouldn’t be in the position of needing another bond until well after this one expires.

      And by the way, this entire article is fairly premature since the board has approved nothing. The Vision Team will present their plan to the board in a couple weeks, and once that happens, the details of the bond proposal will be official. This article doesn’t do the plan justice, and I don’t think anything will until the full plan is approved and published.

  • Akbar

    Hays real estate is expensive compared to other communities…I’m not sure making real estate more expensive is a real draw…families considering Hays will choose to live outside the city limits