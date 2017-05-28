Police: 2 Kansas armed robbery suspects rode bicycles

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to find suspects.

Just before 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a robbery on Shunga Trail near SW 29th and Gage Avenue in Topeka, according to a media release.

Five juveniles told police they were walking the trail near McDonald Field when two men on BMX-style bikes pulled up behind them and robbed them at gunpoint.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5 foot 7 in tall height and wore a maroon or purple shirt with a flat billed cap and something covering his face.

The victims described the second suspect as an approximately 40-years-old white man with missing teeth. He wore a green shirt and saggy pants.

Officers searched the area and continue to look for the suspects. There were no injuries reported.