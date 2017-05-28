KBI: Suspect in Kansas jail; alleged victim’s body found in river

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO – The victim in a Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office death investigation was recovered in the Missouri River late Saturday morning, according to a media release.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, a citizen spotted a body in the Missouri River, south of St. Joseph, MO in Buchanan County.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded and recovered the body, which has been identified as Daniel Purvis, age 64, of St. Joseph, MO. Authorities had been searching the Wolf River and other nearby bodies of water for Purvis since Monday, May 22.

Christopher Colhour, 40, from the St. Joseph area, was arrested May 22 for the theft of a 2009 Chevy Traverse which belonged to Mr. Purvis.

Colhour remains in custody in Doniphan County Jail due to his suspected involvement in the disappearance of Mr. Purvis. Further charges are pending.