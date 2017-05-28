Kansas man admits using payroll taxes to pay for gambling

WICHITA– A Kansas business owner pleaded guilty Friday to withholding more than $258,000 in taxes from employee salaries that he failed to paid over to the government, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Michael J. Skladzien, 54, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay taxes. In his plea, he admitted that while he owned S&S Floor Maintenance he withheld approximately $258,610 from salaries of employees to pay federal taxes. Instead of paying the funds over to the government, he spent the money on personal expenses including gambling.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 11, 2017. He faces up to five years in federal prison. Beall commended Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.