Coroner issues report on teen’s drowning in Kansas lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A coroner says the February drowning of a teenager at Kansas’ Douglas State Fishing Lake was accidental.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports at Dr. Altaf Hossain’s recently released report found that 18-year-old Cameron Kirchner was not intoxicated with drugs or alcohol at the time of this death Feb. 18.

Authorities have said that Kirchner and a 17-year-old boy spilled into the lake the evening of Feb. 18 when the boat they were rowing overturned. The younger teenager resurfaced and survived.

Kirchner’s body was found four days later.