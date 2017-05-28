Sander celebrates retirement from Chamber

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Celeste Sander, membership coordinator for the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrated her retirement Friday.

Sander was born and raised in Hays and has worked for the Chamber for 14 years.

She worked as a supervisor and in sales and marketing before coming to the Chamber.

At the Chamber she organized Chamber Chats, ribbon cuttings and built relationships between businesses.

“I love my job, and I will miss my job,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without the community and all the relationships I have been able to build with all the good people in the community. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

She said she has seen the community grow and technology change the businesses. However, all the changes have been for the good.

Tammy Wellbrock, Chamber executive director, said Sander essentially trained her into her job when she assumed the role of director in 2011.

Wellbrock described Sander as an outgoing person that was more energetic than anyone else she knew.

“When you have a position that requires the ability to build strong relationships, it makes it so much easier when you have someone who is so effective and successful. She has an understanding of the community, the people and what makes up the community,” she said.

Kathy Heinrich, chamber administrative assistant, has known Sander for four years.

“She is full of spunk. She is always offering help whenever she can. She is outgoing and social,” Heinrich said.

Heinrich added,” We’ll miss her. She is a big asset to the Chamber.”

Sander said she plans to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also travel now that she is retired. Eventually she would like to become involved in the community again doing charity or volunteer work.

The chamber is in search of Sander’s replacement, but Wellbrock said she did not know when someone new will be hired.

However, Wellbrock did say Sanders will always be a part of the Chamber family.

“Once a Chamber Chic, always a Chamber Chic,” Wellbrock said.