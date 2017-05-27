Wichita St. student leaders will take diversity training after racial altercation

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — No charges will be filed in an altercation that allegedly included a racial slur during a banquet at Wichita State University.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Wednesday in a letter that his office couldn’t determine beyond a reasonable doubt that the racial slur was made, or made with criminal intent.

Former student president Joseph Shepard and his family alleged the parents of the current president, Paige Hungate, called Shepard a racial slur at the banquet May 4. They alleged her father charged Shepard, prompting other people to intervene.

The District Attorney released the findings of the criminal investigation into the alleged incident that occurred at the SGA banquet May 4. pic.twitter.com/XYmQIhGIb2 — WSU SGA (@WichitaStateSGA) May 24, 2017

Bennett said witness accounts were inconsistent and there wasn’t enough evidence to support assault or battery charges.

The Wichita Eagle reports Hungate and other student leaders agreed to take diversity training and meet other demands from protesting students.