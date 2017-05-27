USD 489 school board filing deadline noon June 1

USD 489

The filing deadline for the 2017 school board member and city commissioner elections is noon Thursday, June 1 in the office of the Ellis County Clerk, 718 Main St.

Currently, two candidates, current Board President Lance Bickle, and Hays resident Michael S. Walker have filed for the election. There are three open seats that will be up for election on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Interested community members with questions can contact Superintendent John Thissen at 785-623-2400.

Hays Public School board members are tasked with the responsibility to maintain, develop, and operate all public schools located within district’s boundaries.

According to the Kansas Association of School Boards website at https://kasb.org/, candidates that possess the following skills make effective board members:

Have a broad background of experience and knowledge and a sincere desire to serve the community;

Be visionary, able to understand the forces of societal change and plan for the future;

Be tolerant and without prejudice, respecting diverse points of view;

Understand education today is complex, and simplistic approaches will not meet today’s challenges;

Be willing to invest the time and energy required for meetings, phone calls, conversations, visits to schools, professional development seminars and workshops;

Be responsive to human needs of individuals and groups;

Be willing to be part of a team, supporting group decisions;

Listen for real consensus and not confuse a few vocal constituents with a majority feeling;

Remember the responsibility is to all the children in the state, not solely to those in the local district; and

Learn and grow as you become more aware of your responsibilities.