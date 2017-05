WICHITA, Kan. – TMP-Marian goalkeeper Deonna Wellbrock played inspired, saving several Bishop Miege shots. The only one to get by her proved to be the winner. The Stags scored with 2:22 to play in the first half and beat the Monarchs 1-0 in the 4-1A state title game Saturday afternoon at Friends University.

The Monarchs had several scoring chances denied in the second half as they end their season 14-5-1.