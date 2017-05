WICHITA, Kan. – Kayla Vitztum scored the only goal of the match with a little over 35 minutes to play to lead the TMP-Marian girls’ soccer team to 1-0 win over Louisburg in the semifinals of the 4-1A State Tournament Friday night at Friends University.

The Monarchs (14-4-1) will face Bishop Miege (12-7-1) who upset Maize South 3-2 in the first semifinal.

The 4-1A state title match is schedule for 2 pm Saturday.