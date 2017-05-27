TMP girls place in five events; boys in one at State Track meet

The TMP-Marian girls track team had three individuals place in four events and one relay team place in the top eight at the weekend’s Kansas Track and Field meet in Wichita.

Julia Werth was the top finisher for the Monarchs finishing second in the 3A girls 800 meters. Werth finished with a time of 2:26.15.

The Monarchs girls 4X800 meter relay team also finished second with a time of 10:18.54. The team is made up of; Kiara Urban, Julia Werth, Alison Schibi and Emily Schippers.

Kendra Werth placed fifth in the 3A girls 300 meter hurdles (48.04-seconds) and seventh in the 100 meter hurdles (15.93).

In the 3A girls triple jump Paris Wolf placed seventh with a jump of 35-feet, 1.25-inches.

Savannah Yost also qualified for the State Track and Field meet finishing 14th in the 3A girls high jump.

The Monarch girls finished 11th.

The TMP boys had just one finisher in the top eight. Hayden Lowe finished in a tie for sixth in the 3A boys high jump. He cleared a height of 6-feet on his second attempt.

The Monarchs 4X800 meter relay finished 13th.

TMP boys finished 45th.