SHPTV’s Share A Story coming to a library near your kids

BUNKER HILL – This summer Smoky Hills Public Television is working with public libraries throughout central and western Kansas to conduct summer reading programs through the Share a Story project.

Share a Story helps children become better readers by inspiring adults to read to children every day. Research shows that activities like these do make a difference. Children who are read to everyday, from birth on, do better in school, become good listeners and writers, and have better language, critical and imaginative skills.

Share a Story is a 45-60 minute program geared toward children ages 2-7. Each program consists of viewing a short clip from a PBS children’s program, reading a related book and doing a simple activity. Each participant receives his or her own book and related materials. The programs begin May 31. The complete schedule is available at smokyhillstv.org.

Simple, fun daily activities like reading aloud, story telling, rhyming, singing, exercise, drawing and acting, teach young children language and literacy skills – and that’s what Smoky Hills Public Television’s Share A Story is all about!

2017 Share A Story Schedule

May 31:

10:00am @ Hoxie

June 6:

10:00am @ Oakley

2:00pm @ Kirwin

4:00pm @ Phillipsburg

June 7:

9:00am @ Goodland

10:00am @ Plainville

10:15am @ Goodland

June 8:

10:00am @ Grinnell

2:00pm @ Ness City

June 12:

10:00am @ Hays

June 13:

10:00am @ Sylvan Grove

June 14:

10:00am @ Russell

11:00am @ Russell

2:00pm @ Jennings

June 15:

10:00am @ Logan

10:00am @ Norton

June 20:

10:30am @ Natoma

10:30am @ Ellsworth

2:00pm @ Great Bend

June 21:

10:00am @ Luray

1:00pm @ Hoisington

June 26:

10:00am @ Oberlin

June 29:

10:00am @ WaKeeney

July 3:

9:00am @ St. Francis

10:00am @ St. Francis

11:00am @ St. Francis

July 6:

10:30am @ Quinter

July 7:

9:00am @ Palco

10:00am(MT) @ Sharon Springs

July 10:

10:00am @ Hill City

July 12:

10:00am @ Stockton

July 26:

9:00am @ Ellis