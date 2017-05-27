SHPTV’s Share A Story coming to a library near your kids

SHPTV
BUNKER HILL – This summer Smoky Hills Public Television is working with public libraries throughout central and western Kansas to conduct summer reading programs through the Share a Story project.
Share a Story helps children become better readers by inspiring adults to read to children every day. Research shows that activities like these do make a difference. Children who are read to everyday, from birth on, do better in school, become good listeners and writers, and have better language, critical and imaginative skills.
Share a Story is a 45-60 minute program geared toward children ages 2-7. Each program consists of viewing a short clip from a PBS children’s program, reading a related book and doing a simple activity. Each participant receives his or her own book and related materials. The programs begin May 31. The complete schedule is available at smokyhillstv.org.
Simple, fun daily activities like reading aloud, story telling, rhyming, singing, exercise, drawing and acting, teach young children language and literacy skills – and that’s what Smoky Hills Public Television’s Share A Story is all about!
2017 Share A Story Schedule
May 31:
10:00am @ Hoxie
June 6:
10:00am @ Oakley
2:00pm @ Kirwin
4:00pm @ Phillipsburg
June 7:
9:00am @ Goodland
10:00am @ Plainville
10:15am @ Goodland
June 8:
10:00am @ Grinnell
2:00pm @ Ness City
June 12:
10:00am @ Hays
June 13:
10:00am @ Sylvan Grove
June 14:
10:00am @ Russell
11:00am @ Russell
2:00pm @ Jennings
June 15:
10:00am @ Logan
10:00am @ Norton
June 20:
10:30am @ Natoma
10:30am @ Ellsworth
2:00pm @ Great Bend
June 21:
10:00am @ Luray
1:00pm @ Hoisington
June 26:
10:00am @ Oberlin
June 29:
10:00am @ WaKeeney
July 3:
9:00am @ St. Francis
10:00am @ St. Francis
11:00am @ St. Francis
July 6:
10:30am @ Quinter
July 7:
9:00am @ Palco
10:00am(MT) @ Sharon Springs
July 10:
10:00am @ Hill City
July 12:
10:00am @ Stockton
July 26:
9:00am @ Ellis