SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television will air the final home game of the regular season for the Dodge City Law indoor football team next week.

The game, played at United Wireless Arena, features the Dodge City Law against the Texas Revolution. The game will air on Smoky Hills Public Television Thursday, June 1 at 9:00 p.m.

Dodge City Law and Texas Revolution are both members of the Champions Indoor Football League. Dodge City enters the game leading the South Division.