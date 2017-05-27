Renette Lee Saba, age 76, of Hays, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at her home. She was born May 25, 1941 in Douglas, AZ to Herbert and Eugenia (Parks) Gerdes. She grew up in Bisbee AZ and was a championship tennis player. She attained a master’s degree in school administration from Fort Hays State University. On July 8, 1961 she married William J. Saba in Tucson.

Renette was a farmer/rancher, a substitute teacher and had worked for KSU as a nutrition assistant. She was involved with Ellis County 4-H as a parent, advisor and event coordinator. She loved the outdoors and was an avid photographer. Her smile and positive attitude will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, William of Hays; two sons, William Scott Saba and wife Donna and children, Wyatt and Audrey all of Fruitland, ID and Ron Saba and sons, Billy of Bayfield, CO and Dylan of TX; a daughter, Renette M and husband Matt Jones of Palmer, AK; and a brother, Ronald Gerdes of Herford, AZ.

A celebration of life service will be held St. Andrews Church in Ellis County on May 31, at 2PM.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hays Medical Center, Donate Life America, or just go forth and contribute to your community as Renette did.

Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

