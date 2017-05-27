Plainville boys clinch 2A State Track and Field title

The Plainville Cardinals boys track and field team placed in 15 events and brought home four titles over the weekend as the won the 2A State Track and Field Title at the Kansas State Track and Field Championship in Wichita.

Hayden Friend earned a pair of individual gold medals winning both the 2A boys 100 meters (11.10) and 200 meters (22.61).

Friend was also a member of the boys 4X100 meter relay that brought home the gold with a time of 3:28.64. Chase Cellmer, Ryan Buresh and Samuel Kaup were also member of that relay team.

The Ellis boys finished second in the 4X100 relay with a time of 43.99-seconds. The relay team is made up of; Trey Hudson, Joseph Eck, Logan Shaw and Auntonio Jones.

Zachary Pierson claimed the gold medal in the 2A boys shot put with a throw of 157-feet 08-inches.

Plainville finished with 88 team points and Smith Center was third with 67.

The Plainville girls finished 16th as a team and placed four in the top eight.

The Ellis girls were ninth as a team and had seven top eight finishers.

In class 1A Victoria finished ninth in the boys race. Collin Kisner win the 1A boys 400 meters with a time of 50.83. Kisner placed second in the 200 meter and third in the 100 meter.

The Victoria girls placed 13th. Kali Weber placed second in both the 1A girls 100 and 200 meters.