Partly cloudy, breezy Saturday, chance of showers

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.