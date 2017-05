EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in southern Kansas’ Butler County say the body of an 82-year-old man who went missing in the Walnut River has been found.

Sheriff’s officials say Ramon Criss was found dead Saturday morning about a half mile from where the tractor he was riding was overturned on a low-water bridge he had been trying to clear of debris.

The search for Criss had begun about 2 p.m. Friday.

Funeral arrangements are pending.