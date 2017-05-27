Manhattan murder suspect, girlfriend transferred to Riley Co. jail

RILEY COUNTY- The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting death in Manhattan is now in the Riley County Jail.

On Friday afternoon 38-year-old Steven Harris was booked into the Riley County jail, according to the county booking report.

On Thursday night, Law enforcement authorities in Wichita arrested Harris after receiving information that a vehicle matching the description in connection with the crime was at a Motel 6 on E. Kellogg Dr. in Wichita, according to police.

WPD responded to the scene and were able to determine the vehicle was a match. WPD officers then made contact with Harris.

He and 37-year-old Cora Brown, who was also at the Motel 6, were arrested without incident.

Harris was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for 1st degree murder and attempted 1stdegree murder. Harris’ bond remains at $2,000,000.00.

Police arrested Cora Brown on a Riley County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Brown’s bond was set at $20,000.00. She is no longer in custody, according to police.

Just before 6p.m. on Sunday May 21, police received several 911 calls stating there had been a shooting on Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene to the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing, they found one man, identified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan, dead from gunshot wounds.

A second man was found on scene, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was lifeflighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka in critical condition.

On Monday, police issued a warrant for Harris in connection with the shooting.