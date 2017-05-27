Berens and Dale place at state track meet for Hays High

Hays High’s Shane Berens brought home a silver medal in the 4A boys shot put over the weekend at the Kansas State Track and Field Championship in Wichita.

Berens, on his fourth attempt, turned in his best effort with a throw of 56-feet 3.5-inches which was good enough second. He was just one inch behind the champion Micaiah Noel from KC Piper who recorded a throw of 56-feet 4.5-inches.

Berens also qualified in the 4A boys discus but committed four fouls and recorded just the ninth best throw.

The Hays boys 4X800 meter relay team also scored for the Indians. The team made up of Taivian Creamer, Zachary Hopp, Caden Cunningham and Ethan Shippy finished eighth.

Hopp finished 13th in the boys 3200 meter run.

The boys finished 24th as a team.

Jacey Dale was the lone Indian girl to place in the top eight. Dale finished in a tie for sixth clearing 5-feet on her second attempt.

Macey Steckel finished ninth in the 4A girls discus and Marie Reveles was 11th in the 4A girls 1600 meter run.

The Indian girls finished 42nd.