Phillipsburg resident Ardith I. Horn passed away May 26, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays at the age of 75. She was born July 8, 1941, the daughter of Warren & Ida (Bickett) Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her son Brent.

Survivors include her husband Robert of the home, 2 sons: Brad of Hays & Robert of Papillion, NE; her daughter, Valeri Tuley of Topeka; one brother, Mike Rogers of Salina; 2 sisters, Diane Portenier of Phillipsburg and Jacque Babcock of Victoria; 7 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. in the United Methodist Church with Rev. Lew VanDerWege officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 9:00 Sunday and Monday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church or the Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.